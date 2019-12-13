3.43 RUB
Summer music and tourism season starts in Minsk
A day of bright cultural discoveries and surprises will amuse Minskers every Saturday in the the Upper Town. The summer music and tourism season has started in the capital city. One of the highlights is a family holiday for children. Young spectators will be able to see the the best children's plays. And on June 12 the Upper Town will host the Days of Russian Culture. Another popular project is "The Classics at City Hall". Next weekend, June 12, we are expecting the guests from Russia. Band "Moroshka" from St. Petersburg will arrive.
Vitaly Brel, Head of the Department of Culture of the Minsk City Executive Committee:
The main summer cultural events in the capital will take place every Saturday. The venue is the square near the City Hall in the Upper Town.
