Marathon of patriotic initiatives starts in Minsk

The color of mood and celebration is red-green. Today, a large-scale project "Symbols of Belarus - symbols of peace" has inspired literally the whole of Minsk.

Every year on the eve of the Day of the State Flag, the State Emblem and the National Anthem, a marathon of patriotic initiatives starts in the Belarusian capital: flash mobs, car rallies and singing the anthem with a chorus of several thousand voices. This time the culmination of the symbolic day was the action at the stele "Minsk - Hero-City. In a festive atmosphere, 150 schoolchildren from the capital joined the ranks of pioneers and joined the most active youth of the country.

Ulyana Volchok, pupil of gymnasium No. 10 in Minsk. Minsk:

I am joining the BRSM today. I have heard about this organization. I would like to volunteer - to help people.

Lyudmila Borisenko, First Deputy Chairman of the Education Committee of Minsk City Executive Committee:

“These are worthy guys, who with their studies, their civic position, their good deeds proved that they are worthy to join the ranks of our public organizations today in such a festive solemn atmosphere.”