International Forum of CIS Antimonopoly Authorities starts in Minsk

This year 30 appeals on antimonopoly cases have been considered in Belarus. Some of them were found to be justified. Today at the international conference in Minsk they talked about the development of digital markets, cartel agreements and promotion of competition. Colleagues from the EAEU and CIS countries share their experience and are ready to work together to stop violations.

Today they will also consider issues that relate to "parallel" imports. The topic is urgent for both Belarus and Russia. Here it is important to maintain a balance between the interests of the state, society, and business.


