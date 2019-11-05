PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
International Pedagogical Symposium begins in Minsk

More than 1000 scientists from 24 countries share their expertise in education these days. The international symposium is held at the BSPU named after Maxim Tank. On the eve useful programs were presented to the primary school teachers, who build the foundation for further studying. The conference includes theory and practice: reading techniques, for example.

Today on the agenda are specialized pedagogical classes. 14 conferences will be held during the Symposium. The international forum will end on November 21. It is dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the capital's pedagogical university.

