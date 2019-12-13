PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
First national forum of food industry FООD PROM starts in Minsk

The first National Forum of the food industry FООD PROM started its work in the capital city. The major food producers, representatives of state bodies and organizations, and, of course, retail chains gathered together on the business platform. The task is to increase the number of Belarusian goods on store shelves. At the same time, it is important that they were of high quality and accessible to the population.

The Forum opened a series of events aimed to promote brands of Belarusian producers and increase the competitiveness of domestic goods.

