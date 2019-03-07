Job Shadowing project starts in Minsk

Job Shadowing project has started in Minsk. It is dedicated to the International day of solidarity of women. Representatives of business, diplomatic missions and heads of international organizations invited Belarusian girls who are planning to become leaders to blitz internship. This is an effective way of developing business and leadership potential.



Students came to the meeting with business ladies from different parts of Belarus. For them it is an opportunity to spend a day with a professional in the field of international relations and business. Blitz-internship for future business women will continue all of March and April.