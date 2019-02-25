EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Week of Belarusian cuisine starts in Minsk

One can get a taste of national dishes of the last century and discover unusual recipes in Minsk cafes and restaurants. In Minsk, the Week of Belarusian cuisine has started. As always the menu offers five dishes at the same price. For the second consecutive season authentic recipes are developed by chef Andrei Izmailovitch.

63 cafes and restaurants take part in the 19th week of the Belarusian cuisine. As a rule, the most popular dishes are included in the main menu after the completion of the project.

