3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Events for Day of Remembrance of soldiers-internationalists and the 35th anniversary of withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan started in Minsk
Afghan war after the Great Patriotic War became the most tragic page in the history of Belarusians and the entire Soviet people. This was emphasized by State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich. The events for the Day of Remembrance of soldiers-internationalists and the 35th anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan have started in Minsk. There are 21 thousand Afghan veterans in the country. All the activists of the regions and the capital gathered today at the House of Officers of the Armed Forces of Belarus. Among the guests are schoolchildren, pupils of patriotic clubs, as well as cadets of the Military Academy.
Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:
“More than 30,000 Belarusian families sent their husbands and sons to fulfill their international duty. 771 people have not returned, 12 people are still missing. People who fought for their country, for their freedom have always been appreciated and remembered in Belarus. We educate the new generation on their examples.”
As Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin stressed during the event, the events in Afghanistan were first of all a tough battle for geopolitical interests. The soldiers-internationalists fulfilled their duty to the end. The veterans were presented with jubilee medals and memorable gifts.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All