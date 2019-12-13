Events for Day of Remembrance of soldiers-internationalists and the 35th anniversary of withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan started in Minsk

Afghan war after the Great Patriotic War became the most tragic page in the history of Belarusians and the entire Soviet people. This was emphasized by State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich. The events for the Day of Remembrance of soldiers-internationalists and the 35th anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan have started in Minsk. There are 21 thousand Afghan veterans in the country. All the activists of the regions and the capital gathered today at the House of Officers of the Armed Forces of Belarus. Among the guests are schoolchildren, pupils of patriotic clubs, as well as cadets of the Military Academy.