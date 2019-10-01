PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Eurasia.Doc festival of documentary films unveiled in Minsk

Equality Sign produced by Belarusian filmmaker opened the festival. It will last until October 4 and feature 28 documentaries from 12 countries. The winners will be chosen by the jury including famous documentary directors, critics and journalists.

