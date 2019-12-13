3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New type of radar tested in Minsk
A test area of new smart radars appeared in Minsk. They smartly read the speed of cars, and also record the passage through a red light. The location is near the school. There are areas with "40" signs, which are often ignored by drivers.
Now the experimental zone is under the control of the Traffic Control Center. If the analysis of statistics gives a positive result, next year such cameras will be installed on other difficult road sections in the city.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All