New type of radar tested in Minsk

A test area of new smart radars appeared in Minsk. They smartly read the speed of cars, and also record the passage through a red light. The location is near the school. There are areas with "40" signs, which are often ignored by drivers.

Now the experimental zone is under the control of the Traffic Control Center. If the analysis of statistics gives a positive result, next year such cameras will be installed on other difficult road sections in the city.

