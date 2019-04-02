3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
First service office of BelWEB Bank officially opened in Minsk
Banks are moving to full digitalization of their work. From the experience of the banking segment that it is possible to evaluate how technological solutions are being implemented in Belarus. Today, the first service office of BelWEB Bank officially opened in the capital.
The opening of the first service office of BelWEB Bank can be called the start of a large-scale project. The first such office is an independent structural unit, which is directly subordinate to the central office. There is minimum paper workflow. All cash documentation for representatives of small and medium businesses is processed in the electronic form. The client will not need to change his location in the office, everything is done by one employee: currency exchange operations, accepting payments, opening accounts of legal entities, opening accounts of individuals, banking cards.
By the way, BelWEB Bank plans to provide a full package of financial services in the remote access systems. This will increase the number of customers receiving banking services remotely.
