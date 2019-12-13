Medical awards presented in Minsk

The capital continues to honor medical workers, those who were involved in the treatment of patients with Covid-19. Certificates of honor and "Excellence in Public Health" awards were presented today at the Palace of Trade Unions. Words of gratitude were addressed to the medical staff of Minsk Region. The best ones were personally awarded by the Prime Minister. Roman Golovchenko thanked doctors for their prompt response in the fight against coronavirus infection.



Solemn honoring of medical workers is held throughout the country. More than 2 000 people will receive well-deserved awards this week.

