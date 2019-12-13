PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Leader of Year award presented in Minsk

The best professions were honored the day before in Minsk. The Leader of the Year award for the fifth time brought together private and state-owned companies, as well as entrepreneurs from all over the country. 35 laureates were noted. When choosing the winners, the jury assessed financial performance, export share, and social orientation of business.

By the way, the jubilee prize was dedicated to the memory of Vladimir Koryagin. He headed the Republican Confederation of Entrepreneurship for 13 years.

