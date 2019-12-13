PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
"Kupala Bank" may appear in Minsk soon

"Kupala Bank" may soon appear in the capital. According to the concept, an ordinary embankment will turn into a social and cultural space. There will be a stage for literary and musical performances, a bicycle parking, places for recreation will be arranged in the form of a fern.

Everything will be made from natural materials. The idea has already been evaluated in the final of the social project competition “Social Weekend”. The initiative won in one of the categories.

