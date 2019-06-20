3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Heads of media holdings from CIS countries meet in Minsk
The creation of a joint project dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation from the Nazi invaders was discussed today by the heads of the CIS TV and radio organizations. During the meeting, the leaders from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus talked about the peculiarities of the coverage of the main activities for the preparation and celebration of the anniversary. The key issue was the transition of all the Commonwealth countries to digital broadcasting.
Among the topics of discussion is participation of media holdings in the events dedicated to the Year of the Book observed in 2019 in the CIS countries.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All