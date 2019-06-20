Heads of media holdings from CIS countries meet in Minsk

The creation of a joint project dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation from the Nazi invaders was discussed today by the heads of the CIS TV and radio organizations. During the meeting, the leaders from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus talked about the peculiarities of the coverage of the main activities for the preparation and celebration of the anniversary. The key issue was the transition of all the Commonwealth countries to digital broadcasting.



Among the topics of discussion is participation of media holdings in the events dedicated to the Year of the Book observed in 2019 in the CIS countries.