Mandatory mask regime introduced in Minsk

According to the Ministry of Health, this applies not only to employees, but also to visitors to all facilities in the capital without exception. One needs to wear personal protective equipment in public transport, including taxis. Monitoring compliance with the requirements for the spread of viral infections and COVID-19 in the city will be strengthened from today.

