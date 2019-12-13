3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Mandatory mask regime introduced in Minsk
According to the Ministry of Health, this applies not only to employees, but also to visitors to all facilities in the capital without exception. One needs to wear personal protective equipment in public transport, including taxis. Monitoring compliance with the requirements for the spread of viral infections and COVID-19 in the city will be strengthened from today.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All