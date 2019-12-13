Bank employee detained in Minsk for leaking personal data

Operatives to combat organized crime continue to identify individuals who have leaked personal data about civil servants into extremist Telegram channels. A 44-year-old resident of Minsk, who at the time of his arrest worked as a leading expert on economic security of one of the commercial banks, and used to work in the law enforcement agencies of Belarus, was detained. Before his dismissal, Minsk resident took background information about representatives of the prosecutor's office, subdivisions of the State Expertise Committee, the FDI, the Investigative Committee and civil organizations.



The materials contained the names of employees, their addresses, positions, special titles, numbers of office and personal mobile phones. All this was published in the open access on destructive Internet resources. The investigators gave a legal assessment of the detainee's actions and opened a criminal case for inciting social hatred.



