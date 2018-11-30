PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Week of Italian cuisine in Minsk

The Mediterranean diet, which has been highly appreciated by UNESCO, was represented by industry experts from different regions of Italy. During the week meetings and workshops with participation of famous chefs were held. The final evening was dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the death of Italian composer Rossini, who was a famous gourmet. His works were performed by students of the Belarusian Academy of Music.

