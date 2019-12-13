Closing ceremony of documentary film festival "Eurasia.DOC" ends in Minsk

October 1 sew the main intrigue of the documentary film festival "Eurasia. DOC". Awards found their heroes. The Grand Prix of the festival was awarded to Russian filmmakers for the film "Resuscitation", a documentary about the life of a child doctor saving kids between life and death. The winners also included 4 films featuring the ATN documentary about the frontier guards' feat "Combat Unit of 1941". The central themes of this large-scale forum were symbolic anniversaries: 80 years since the Great Patriotic War, 60 years of the first manned space flight, the 30th anniversary of signing the Belovezha Accords. The filmmakers also raised the topic of coronavirus.



The CIS Documentary Film Festival was traditionally held in Smolensk and Minsk for the sixth time. This year a record number of films was submitted - almost 200 applications from 21 countries. The authors from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Ukraine, Serbia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan brought their films.



