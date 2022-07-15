Department of ecclesiastical art opens in Minsk Theological School

A new department is opening at the Minsk Theological School. In the coming academic season, a secondary-specialized educational institution is recruiting a course in Church Art. The course is scheduled for 2 years. The graduates will receive the qualification "Specialist in Church Art". Anyone can enroll regardless of age, occupation and prior professional education. The training module includes a study of theological disciplines, the basics of drawing, technique and technology of painting, graphics, and theoretical acquaintance with the world art and with Slavic Christian art in particular.