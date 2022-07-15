3.66 BYN
Department of ecclesiastical art opens in Minsk Theological School
A new department is opening at the Minsk Theological School. In the coming academic season, a secondary-specialized educational institution is recruiting a course in Church Art. The course is scheduled for 2 years. The graduates will receive the qualification "Specialist in Church Art". Anyone can enroll regardless of age, occupation and prior professional education. The training module includes a study of theological disciplines, the basics of drawing, technique and technology of painting, graphics, and theoretical acquaintance with the world art and with Slavic Christian art in particular.
Documents for applicants will be accepted from August 1 to August 29. Their list can be found on the website of the Minsk Theological School.