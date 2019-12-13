EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
About 500 schoolchildren in Minsk Region to start learning Chinese language

The linguistic and cultural bridges of friendship with the Celestial Empire are being built. The interest in learning the Chinese language is growing in Belarus. This language is taught in eighteen educational institutions In the Minsk Region alone. Almost half a thousand schoolchildren from the central region have expressed their preference for the Chinese language this academic year. Children draw hieroglyphs, read poems with a great interest.

This year, Minsk Region celebrates 20 years of trade and economic relations with the city of Chongqing as well as a decade of friendly relations with the province of Guangdong. By the way, a festival of arts will be held in Borisov next autumn.

