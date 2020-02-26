Preparation for Republican Stage of WorldSkills competition held

The qualifying stages of WorldSkills competition continue in Minsk Region. Competitions started in autumn. Winners have already been selected in more than 20 categories. The qualification rounds will be held among surveyors, plumbers and electricians in the near future.



Minsk Region will be represented by more than 30 people in 31 competencies.



Alesia Shilets now masters the cutting technique every day. It is necessary to chop the onion at the right angle and at a certain speed. Alesya has already amazed the jury with a non-standard serving of dishes and now is getting ready for the republican finals.



A third-year student of Smilovichi Lyceum got ready for the regional stage of the competition for several months. She independently developed the recipe and the serving of dishes and now is working on the menu for finals.



Valeria Poletaeva hasn't presented the final outcome of the jacket yet. The task of professional competition in the field is almost the same as the task for the final. The main thing is the technique of cutting and equal stitching. The profession of seamstress Valery Poletaeva received a year ago and is studying for the hairdresser now.



Maria Kazyro is also known as one of the best hairdressing students in the region.



Competitions were held first in each district. About 200 students participated in the regional stages. The victory and the right to represent Minsk Region in the final were received by 20 contestants.



