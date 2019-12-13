PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
About 40% of areas plowed in Minsk Region

About 40% of the area in Minsk Region has already been plowed. In spring the land will be used for planting spring crops. The agrotechnical method allows not simply "turning over" the soil: the saturate soil with nutrients at the expense of crop residues and fertilizers.

Harvesting of corn on grain

Works continue in cornfields. The corn yield is on average about 80 centners per hectare. Some farms surprise with a figure of 160. The main task is to harvest the crop with high quality and as fast as possible.

Volumes of corn on grain in Minsk region are the largest in the country. At the same time the area is annually increased. 28 new grain drying complexes help to harvest and refine nutritious crops in a timely manner.

