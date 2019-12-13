Ministry of Labor of Belarus tells about social protection of victims of Chernobyl disaster

The liquidators of the Chernobyl disaster are provided with social support, which depends on the time of their participation in the work and the level of radioactive contamination of the territory, where the work was carried out, BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus.

The most significant benefits are provided to the liquidators, who fell ill and suffered radiation sickness, became disabled as a result of the Chernobyl disaster, as well as for those who participated in the liquidation works in the evacuation zone (alienation).

Liquidators with radiation sickness caused by the Chernobyl or other radiation accidents and disabled people as a result of the Chernobyl catastrophe are given the priority right to keep their jobs when reducing the number of employees or staff. They can also take social leave without pay for 14 days per year. And the leave is granted to them in summer or other convenient time at their will.

The same guarantee is provided for workers evacuated, resettled, independently moved out of the territory of radioactive contamination from the evacuation zone (alienation), the zone of first priority resettlement and the zone of further resettlement except for those who arrived there after January 1, 1990.

In addition, for those who live (work) in the territory of radioactive contamination 35-hour working week is provided, longer labor leave (without taking into account additional leave for work in harmful and (or) dangerous conditions of labor). Thus, for those working in the evacuation (alienation), priority resettlement and subsequent resettlement zones, labor leave will be 44 calendar days, for those working in zones with the right to resettle 37 calendar days. Maternity leave for women from 27 weeks of pregnancy is 146 calendar days (160 calendar days for difficult deliveries or the birth of two or more children), regardless of the number of days actually used before the birth.