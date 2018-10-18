EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Ministry of Health supports initiative to open third branch of bone marrow transplantation

This will double the number of operations. Today in Belarus there are about 250 of such interventions per year. The procedure is carried out for patients with different types of oncology, blood diseases, immunodeficiency. 10% of operations are made on foreigners. The export of such services over the past year amounted to almost $ 2 million.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All