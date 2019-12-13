EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
120-year-old village house in Miory transferred to school garden and turned into museum

An old Belarusian hut with a stove and other attributes was transferred to a school garden and equipped as a museum. The exposition tells about the rural life of the Belarusian inhabitants in the XVIII-XIX centuries. Local teacher devoted more than 40 years to the study of a small homeland. Report by Olga Maslovskaya (video).

