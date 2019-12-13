3.39 RUB
World calendar of UNESCO events includes 100th anniversary of BSU and 150th anniversary of birth of Ferdynand Ruszczyc
The centenary of the Belarusian State University and the 150th anniversary of the birth of artist Ferdynand Ruszczyc appeared in the world calendar of UNESCO events.
Our National Museum of Art has already started the "Year of Ruszczyc". "La Casella" is in the central exposition now. 3 original sketches of the painter were also purchased. And the anniversary of BSU will be celebrated in October 2021.
The UNESCO calendar for 2 years contains 59 most important events from around the world.
Each application is selected from a large list of anniversaries of all the UN member states. The choice is made every 2 years since 1956. And financial assistance is provided.
UNESCO has dedicated over 60 events to Belarus and Belarusian leaders. The 1000th anniversary of Vitebsk, the anniversaries of Maxim Bogdanovich and Grigory Shirma, as well as the 450th anniversary of Belarusian printing were once included in the list of memorable dates.
