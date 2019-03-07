EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Mogilev honors most successful women on the eve of March 8

Regional centers joined the celebrations dedicated to women's day. On the eve, the most successful women were honored in Mogilev, as well as those who made an invaluable contribution to the development of the city. The reception of women in Mogilev Regional Executive Committee will be held today. And on March 8 a big spring fair will unfold in Mogilev.

