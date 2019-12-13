Meeting with female prisoners of Nazi concentration camps held in Mogilev

The fascist terror is alive in the memory of those few people, who miraculously survived the death camps. Today, Belarusians are carefully trying to preserve the stories of veterans. A festive reception for women-veterans was held in Mogilev yesterday. It was attended by Anatoly Isachenko, Chairman of Mogilev Regional Executive Committee.



We always surround our heroes who brought the Victory Day in 1945 through their closer efforts and faith Bouquets of spring tulips, gifts, and most importantly, attention and care.



