Mogilev to host meeting Belarusian and Russian archival services to develop common areas of work
Mogilev will host a meeting of the heads of Belarusian and Russian archival services. The main goal of the meeting is to adopt common work programs. The program includes a session of the Boards of the Department of Archives and Records Management of the Ministry of Justice of Belarus and the Federal Archives Agency of Russia. According to the forum participants, it is difficult to overestimate the role of archives nowadays. This service is perhaps the only keeper of the historical truth.
The signing of the "Riga Treaty," the prerequisites for the beginning of the World War II, the Great Patriotic War will contribute to the inadmissibility of the glorification of fascism.
The Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, and September 17, 1939. This is not an ordinary date for our Belarusian friends. We know all this too, yes. We publish unique documents that have never been published before.
The program of the forum includes joint historical-documentary exhibition "Partisans of Belarus" dedicated to the Great Patriotic War. There will also be a presentation of collections "Without Statute of Limitations".
