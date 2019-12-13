Pokrovsky Church restored in Mogilev

Belarus preserves its historical memory, culture and spiritual heritage. And the list of tangible and intangible values is replenished with new ones. The Pokrovsky Church was consecrated Mogilev on Sunday. It was reconstructed from photographs and drawings at the site of a former church of the 17th century in the park of Podnikolye. The construction followed the technology used to build churches. For the faithful, the opening was a long-awaited event.



Veniamin, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, High Priest of All Belarus:



“People came up with an initiative and the church in Mogilev was reconstructed. It is a link with history and preservation of spiritual heritage.”



A procession and a festive divine service were held in in honor of the consecration of the church.



