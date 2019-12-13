Restoration of forests starts in Mogilev Region

Nature is the main wealth of Belarus. It is in our power to preserve it. Bad weather has injured the forests this year: the hurricane wind damaged almost 90 thousand hectares. The worst damage was inflicted on Mogilev Region. At that time many forces were thrown to clear dead wood and clear cuttings. Quite a few areas were deserted. A task was set to revive them.



The national voluntary action "Let’s Revive Forests Together" initiated by the Ministry of Forestry will also help. A beautiful and healthy forest will grow there again. Young trees have already been planted on this area. They have taken root. In five years the area will be restored. In Belarus forests grow one and a half times faster thanks to the technology that forestries have successfully adopted.



