Search expedition "Battalion" launched in Mogilev District

The search expedition, timed to the Year of Historical Memory, was launched in the village of Gai, Mogilev District. The historical and patriotic club "Vikkru" and the 52nd Specialized Battalion of the Armed Forces of Belarus are involved in the project. In the summer of 1941, the Red Army soldiers, together with the battalion of Captain Vladimirov, held a fight against the Nazis. Only 19 out of 250 servicemen survived. The searches were also joined by schoolchildren and cadets of the Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In addition to military artifacts, the remains of six soldiers of the Red Army were found at the battle site. The expedition continues.