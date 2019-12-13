Mozyr hosts cultural and sports festival "Vytoki"

Mozyr, one of the most picturesque and ancient cities of the Belarusian Polesye, became the site of the cultural and sports festival "Vytoki". The today's program included an excursion to the Museum of Regional Culture. The guests of the festival could learn about the rituals, traditional beliefs and folk crafts, as well as the peculiarities of life of people, the spiritual and material culture of Polesie. A big pedagogical seminar which took place within the festival was dedicated to innovations in education as well as promotion of new creative projects. After all, one of the main objectives of "Vytoki" is to unite people of different ages and interests, to acquaint Belarusians with regional brands, to tell about achievements in sports, science and art. On Saturday, the central place of the festival will be Lenin Square and the embankment of the Pripyat River. The guests of "Vytoky" will be able not only to take part in various competitions, but also to earn valuable gifts. Young participants of the festival will also find something to their liking - there will be family recreation zones at the festival. Professional jury of the vocal competition will name the best singers. Bobruisk will take over the festival from Mozyr in July.