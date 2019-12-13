Bust of Yuri Gagarin to be established Museum of Cosmonautics in Tomashovka, Brest Region

3.43 RUB
The International Day of Cosmonautics is celebrated today! Yuri Gagarin made the first flight into space in the history of mankind on this day 60 years ago. Festive events are held in different parts of the world. So, 500 drones depicted a rocket launch in the night sky in Novgorod. The ISS crew sent video greetings to the Earth inhabitants. And in Belarus, a bust of Yuri Gagarin will be established at the Museum of Cosmonautics in Tomashovka, Brest Region.
