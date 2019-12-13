3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ministry of Internal Affairs explains how to get Belarusian biometric documents
Deputy Head of the Department of Citizenship and Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Pavel Khrishenovich explained the procedure for issuing biometric documents at the press conference "Electronic services in Belarus. New Opportunities of Citizen's ID-card and Biometric Passport".
To obtain a passport of the 1996 model, a citizen of Belarus should apply to the passport officer at the reference center. To obtain biometric documents, citizens should come directly to the citizenship and migration department.
According to Pavel Khrishenovich, the applicant should have only an old-style passport, i.e. an identity document, as well as be ready to pay for the service through the ERIP system. All other actions will be performed by law enforcers.
"Our employees on the spot request information from the reference resource of the Republic of Belarus - the Population Register. After that they provide the person with a questionnaire with his personal data, the information in which he checks and then signs the document.
The application is sent to the Data Processing Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where a check is carried out on the search for this person, on his possible presence in the Data Base of those not allowed to travel. If the person's exit from the Republic of Belarus is restricted, the biometric passport cannot be issued until he or she solves his or her problems.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All