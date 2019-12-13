Ministry of Internal Affairs explains how to get Belarusian biometric documents

Deputy Head of the Department of Citizenship and Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Pavel Khrishenovich explained the procedure for issuing biometric documents at the press conference "Electronic services in Belarus. New Opportunities of Citizen's ID-card and Biometric Passport".

To obtain a passport of the 1996 model, a citizen of Belarus should apply to the passport officer at the reference center. To obtain biometric documents, citizens should come directly to the citizenship and migration department.

According to Pavel Khrishenovich, the applicant should have only an old-style passport, i.e. an identity document, as well as be ready to pay for the service through the ERIP system. All other actions will be performed by law enforcers.

"Our employees on the spot request information from the reference resource of the Republic of Belarus - the Population Register. After that they provide the person with a questionnaire with his personal data, the information in which he checks and then signs the document.