National Academy of Sciences of Belarus tells about benefits of Belarusian spacecraft

Proceeds from the sale of products and technologies developed during the project exceeded the cost of building the Belarusian spacecraft and the entire remote sensing system by more than $30 million. Such a statement was made by Director of the Geoinformation Systems Company of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Sergei Zolotoi, BelTA informs.

He explained that the state undertakes certain obligations in Western countries when creating a spacecraft. The state guarantees that it will buy 80% of the resource of the apparatus.

On the one hand, the market of space information is getting more and more saturated year by year, stressed Sergei Zolotoi. But on the other hand, when a critical situation happens, it becomes impossible to get such information. "Today it is impossible to buy high resolution space information over the territory of Ukraine or Belarus. Foreign satellites simply do not sell it. If you do not have your own satellite, you respectively do not have information," he explained.

That's why when evaluating economic efficiency of the project on creation of the first Belarusian spacecraft not only direct commercial effect should be taken into account but also indirect ones.

For example, thanks to the remote sensing system, the Ministry of Emergencies of Belarus receives complete information about temperature anomalies, fires, including in the neighboring areas.