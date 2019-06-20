Guests and participants of sports forum continue to arrive in Belarus

You can cross the border and get to the 2nd European Games without a visa by a ticket to the competitions. There is a special corridor for the guests. More than 8 thousand volunteers help official delegations to go through customs control, to issue documents, accreditations and provide other assistance to guests and official delegations.



More than 2 thousand athletes have already arrived through Minsk National Airport alone. Today the main air harbor of the country is also waiting for the arrival of official delegations.