Guests and participants of sports forum continue to arrive in Belarus

You can cross the border and get to the 2nd European Games without a visa by a ticket to the competitions. There is a special corridor for the guests. More than 8 thousand volunteers help official delegations to go through customs control, to issue documents, accreditations and provide other assistance to guests and official delegations.

More than 2 thousand athletes have already arrived through Minsk National Airport alone. Today the main air harbor of the country is also waiting for the arrival of official delegations.

