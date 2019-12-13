EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Protection measures against COVID-19 strengthened at Minsk National Airport

Antique measures have been strengthened at the Minsk National Airport. The World Health Organization has delivered thermal imagers, personal and collective protective equipment, and disinfectants to the main air harbor of Belarus.

