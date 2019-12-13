Our bronze medalists of World Basketball Cup 3x3 met at National Airport Minsk

Our basketball players were welcomed at the National Airport Minsk. The guys returned from the World Basketball Cup 3x3 with bronze medals. The competition was held in the age category until 18 years. It is worth noting that the Belarusians have managed to achieve this result for the first time. In the match for third place, our guys defeated the Egyptian national team. Also following the tournament our Ilya Milashevsky entered the top 3 of the best basketball players. The female team managed to win the historical victory over Russians at the group stage. It should be taken into account that our girls are 2-3 years younger than rivals. Palina Kastukavec won also won the bronze medal in the basketball competition.