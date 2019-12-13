Art installations timed to 35th anniversary of Chernobyl nuclear disaster held in National Center for Contemporary Arts

The photos of Chernobyl turned into art installations. The whole floor in the National Centre for Contemporary Arts was spared for an art project timed to the 35th anniversary of the nuclear disaster. 13 authors representing Belarus, Ukraine and Japan reconstructed the site before and after tragedy. The authors are correspondents of regional newspapers who within several years prepared materials right from the fields of radiation. The exposition is accompanied by sound. Until May 2, the authors of the project will hold several photo tours.