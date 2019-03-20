EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
National business forum to be held today at National Library

The National Business Forum will be held as part of the 4th Belarusian Entrepreneurship Week in the National Library. This is the central event of the Belarusian Business Week. Among the guests there are representatives of the diploma corps, international organizations, interested departments and of course business. The theme of the large-scale meeting will be the strategy and tactics of entrepreneurship development in Belarus, including information technologies.

