Flights arriving at National Airport may be delayed from 20 minutes to 4 hours

Belarus today is clouded by heavy fog. Visibility on the roads does not exceed 500 meters. Drivers are advised to reduce their driving speed and increase their distance. Flights arrive at the National Airport with a possible delay from 20 minutes to 4 hours. Some are late due to weather conditions. In general, the airport is operating normally. Fog in Minsk will last until the end of the day and is expected tomorrow. Night frost is predicted as well.
