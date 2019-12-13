3.39 RUB
Belarusians to celebrate Kupala Night on July 6-7
Kupala Night is the celebration of the summer solstice with a rich centuries-old history. Since ancient times, the rituals of the Kupala celebration demonstrate the unity of man with nature. On Kupala, flowers and herbs are collected, girls weave wreaths and guess for love. An integral part of the Kupala holiday is round dances, lighting a fire and searching for Paparats-kvetka, the flower of happiness.
Colorful Kupala interactive shows will be held today in many museums and folklore venues in Belarus. A large-scale festive program tonight will be held in Molodechno.
