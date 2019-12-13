NOC of Belarus calls terms of admission of Belarusian athletes to Olympics-2024 discriminatory

The National Olympic Committee of Belarus took note of the decision of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee of December 8 to admit Belarusian athletes to the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad 2024 in Paris in a neutral status. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the NOC.

"We welcome the admission of Belarusian athletes to the Games in Paris-2024, but the decision taken does not fully satisfy the interests of the Belarusian sports community. The existing strict restrictions, including participation in competitions without national symbols, a limited number of qualifying competitions, ineligibility of athletes competing in team events - all these conditions are still extremely discriminatory against athletes of our country. We are convinced that in order to preserve the integrity of the Olympic movement, the earliest possible eradication of any inequality in sport is in the best interests of the IOC," emphasizes the statement of the NOC of Belarus.