3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
NOC of Belarus calls terms of admission of Belarusian athletes to Olympics-2024 discriminatory
The National Olympic Committee of Belarus took note of the decision of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee of December 8 to admit Belarusian athletes to the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad 2024 in Paris in a neutral status. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the NOC.
"We welcome the admission of Belarusian athletes to the Games in Paris-2024, but the decision taken does not fully satisfy the interests of the Belarusian sports community. The existing strict restrictions, including participation in competitions without national symbols, a limited number of qualifying competitions, ineligibility of athletes competing in team events - all these conditions are still extremely discriminatory against athletes of our country. We are convinced that in order to preserve the integrity of the Olympic movement, the earliest possible eradication of any inequality in sport is in the best interests of the IOC," emphasizes the statement of the NOC of Belarus.
Also, the Belarusian NOC draws attention to the fact that not all international sports federations are guided by the recommendations and decisions of the IOC. In particular, the International Association of Athletics Federations does not even try to hide the openly discriminatory and politicized position towards the Belarusian athletes: "In this regard, we expect clear explanations of discriminatory conditions of our access to participation in the sport events."
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All