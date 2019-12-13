Today the National Olympic Committee honored the best representatives of the sports media. According to the head of the organization Viktor Lukashenko, over the past few years, including the two Olympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing, the journalists managed to tell about the sport professionally, objectively and brightly, and not only in Belarus. The representatives of the Agency of TV News were among the best.

Victoria Mennanova, head of the information department of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus:

“We, the National Olympic Committee, are grateful for the work, for the hard work that each of you does every day to bring truthful information to our fans, to tell them about the achievements of our athletes and to show how much of a sports power Belarus is.”