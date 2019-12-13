3.43 RUB
Names of Belarusians killed in German captivity immortalized in Norway
The names of 18 natives of Belarus appeared on the restored in Norway memorial dedicated to the Soviet soldiers who died during the Second World War. The renewed complex is located in Lillehammer at the military cemetery Jørstadmoen.
In 1941-45 there was a camp for prisoners of war “Stalag 303”, which held several tens of thousands of people. 954 of them died in German captivity. Of all the dead, 928 were natives of the USSR, 18 of those buried there were natives of Belarus.
