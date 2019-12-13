3.43 RUB
Four premieres awaiting audience in 89th season of Bolshoi Theater
Four premieres are included in the new Bolshoi’s playbill. The production team is already working on the ballet "The Little Humpbacked Horse", which will be staged in the Opera and Ballet Theater for the first time. The libretto is in the spirit of the Russian folk tale. Oksana Volkova, the honored artiste of Belarus, will stage an opera "Samson and Delilah" based on the biblical story. Sketches of the scenery are already ready for the premiere of the opera by composer Camille Saint-Saëns.
The ballet premiere of "The Sleeping Beauty" next year will be presented by maestro Valentin Yelizariev. The opera repertoire will be completed with Donizetti's "Love Drink" by director Anna Motorna. In addition to the performances, the schedule also includes the Christmas Opera Forum and the Old New Year's Eve Ball.
