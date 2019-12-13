Four premieres awaiting audience in 89th season of Bolshoi Theater

Four premieres are included in the new Bolshoi’s playbill. The production team is already working on the ballet "The Little Humpbacked Horse", which will be staged in the Opera and Ballet Theater for the first time. The libretto is in the spirit of the Russian folk tale. Oksana Volkova, the honored artiste of Belarus, will stage an opera "Samson and Delilah" based on the biblical story. Sketches of the scenery are already ready for the premiere of the opera by composer Camille Saint-Saëns.