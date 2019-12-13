3.42 RUB
Slutsk gains title of cultural capital of Belarus in 2023
On the first day of the New Year old Slutsk gained the title of the cultural capital of Belarus - 2023. The city with an ancient history, famous for its architectural monuments and outstanding natives has picked up the baton of Orsha and is going to surprise with a vast and rich program of events, activities and spiritual meetings.
Slutsk is the capital of famous manufacture with production of unique "Slutsk Belts"; the place where one of the first professional theaters in Belarus and one of the oldest schools were founded; the cradle of ancient book art and icon painting - the history of ancient Slutsk is carefully preserved by the local museum of local lore situated in an 18th century building. There are over 35 thousand exhibits in the collection of the museum, which tells about ancient and modern Slutsk and its celebrities.
Slutsk will celebrate its status of cultural capital with a new-looking and upgraded museum. The city plans to surprise residents and guests with a variety of various events and projects, including exhibitions, concerts, festivals, open air events, spiritual forums and cultural and educational activities.
