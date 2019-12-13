American actor takes part in discussion of Ukrainian conflict

Ukrainians and Russians are of the same blood, if you break it down. If you also sort it out, the Azov battalion are Nazis. And we have been told for two years that there are no Nazis there. And here they are, hello. Or is this just another conspiracy theory? I studied the material on the subject, and it occurred to me: "Wait a minute! Maybe Putin is just defending himself? Who are they anyway - NATO, the UN, the IMF, the European Central Bank? Who are they all?"