PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

American actor takes part in discussion of Ukrainian conflict

A voice of reason from Hollywood. In a discussion of the Ukrainian conflict on an American television program, actor Jim Caviezel took part and called things by their proper names, namely: "The Azov are Nazis."

Jim Caviezel, actor (USA):

Ukrainians and Russians are of the same blood, if you break it down. If you also sort it out, the Azov battalion are Nazis. And we have been told for two years that there are no Nazis there. And here they are, hello. Or is this just another conspiracy theory? I studied the material on the subject, and it occurred to me: "Wait a minute! Maybe Putin is just defending himself? Who are they anyway - NATO, the UN, the IMF, the European Central Bank? Who are they all?"

The actor takes an active political stance on protecting children from human traffickers. He has also publicly denounced stem cell research on fetal material. Caviezel has three adopted children, all from China.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All